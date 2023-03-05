Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 468512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
XPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.
In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 in the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
