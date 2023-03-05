Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $64.81. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 517,983 shares traded.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $3,590,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
