Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.93, but opened at $64.81. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 517,983 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $3,590,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

