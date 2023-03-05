Nigel Boardman Acquires 11,976 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Nigel Boardman acquired 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £26,347.20 ($31,793.41).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 240 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.13. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,050.50 ($12.68).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

