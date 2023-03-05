Andrew King Sells 5,906 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £83,688.02 ($100,987.11).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Andrew King bought 10 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($18.00) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($180.04).

Mondi Stock Performance

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,420.50 ($17.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 660.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74).

Mondi Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of €0.48 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,837.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

