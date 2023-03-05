Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider John Christopher Morgan Sells 21,506 Shares

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($21.62), for a total value of £385,387.52 ($465,050.71).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MGNS opened at GBX 1,794 ($21.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The firm has a market cap of £849.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,561.75 ($30.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.92.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,769.23%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.