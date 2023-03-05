Christopher Arthur Gurry Sells 5,629 Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Stock

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($6.82), for a total value of £31,803.85 ($38,378.00).

CML Microsystems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON CML opened at GBX 565 ($6.82) on Friday. CML Microsystems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 596 ($7.19). The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

