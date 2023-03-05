Daniel Kos Buys 2,692 Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Kos purchased 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,119.52 ($37,552.21).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.08) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1,005 ($12.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The company has a market capitalization of £529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,785.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.76.

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

