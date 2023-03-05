Jonathan S. Lane Acquires 50,000 Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($74,815.98).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

CAPC stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.50) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.90 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.30 ($2.15). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

