Brera Holdings PLC’s Quiet Period Will End on March 8th (NASDAQ:BREA)

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 8th. Brera had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Brera Stock Up 9.1 %

Brera stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Brera has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC is a holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships and provide other professional football and related consulting services. Brera Holdings PLC is based in NEW YORK, DUBLIN.

