Short Interest in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Grows By 19.0%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
