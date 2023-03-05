Short Interest in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Grows By 19.0%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zynex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,617 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

