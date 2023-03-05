Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Quiet Period Will End on March 8th

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 8th. Brera had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Brera Stock Performance

BREA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Brera has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC is a holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships and provide other professional football and related consulting services. Brera Holdings PLC is based in NEW YORK, DUBLIN.

