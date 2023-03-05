Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Quiet Period Will End on March 8th

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 8th. Brera had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Brera Stock Performance
BREA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Brera has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.
About Brera
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brera (BREA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.