Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

