Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RXDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

RXDX opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.