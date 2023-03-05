WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 497,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

WKME stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $795.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

