Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

