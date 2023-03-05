ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 82.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Price Performance

VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Articles

