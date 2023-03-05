Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SLR Investment Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.6 %

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.