Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.50 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

