Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

