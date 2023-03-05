Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Issued By Raymond James

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Aecon Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

TSE ARE opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.22. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.