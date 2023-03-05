Sunoco LP to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $45.42 on Friday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

