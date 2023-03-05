Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

