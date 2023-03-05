Tourmaline Oil Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.13. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$45.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,880,980. Insiders purchased a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $1,757,059 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

