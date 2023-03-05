Brokers Offer Predictions for PHX Energy Services Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$405.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.29. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total value of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,772,751. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,074,181.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$38,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,772,751. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $15,835 and sold 48,887 shares valued at $383,995. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

