Vimeo, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vimeo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. Vimeo’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Vimeo Trading Up 6.8 %

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after buying an additional 1,126,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 737,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

