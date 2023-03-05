Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

TSE:CFX opened at C$3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.54.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.