SouthState Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SSB stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 233.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

