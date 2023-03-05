Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Issued By Zacks Research

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Triton International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.