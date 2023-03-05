Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

WAB opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

