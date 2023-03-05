Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

WEN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.