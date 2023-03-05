Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.