Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.