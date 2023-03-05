JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

MorphoSys Price Performance

ETR MOR opened at €16.14 ($17.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.65. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €11.81 ($12.56) and a 1 year high of €27.87 ($29.65). The company has a market cap of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.70.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

