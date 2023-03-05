William Blair Comments on Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Arhaus stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

