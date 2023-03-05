Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.64) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ETR PSM opened at €9.34 ($9.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($13.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.23.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

