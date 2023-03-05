Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.70. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a one year high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

