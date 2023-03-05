Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.42.

Savaria Stock Up 1.3 %

Savaria Dividend Announcement

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.66 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.