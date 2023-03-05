FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.14.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$49.15 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at C$994,153. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

