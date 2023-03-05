British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($37.93) per share, with a total value of £157.15 ($189.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,112 ($37.55) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($187.76).

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,354 ($40.47) per share, with a total value of £134.16 ($161.89).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,419 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £170.95 ($206.29).

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,144 ($37.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,296.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.37. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.98).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,857.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.06) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,838 ($46.31).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

