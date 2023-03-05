Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

