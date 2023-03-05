Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

