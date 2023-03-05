Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

