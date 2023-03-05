Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Insider Acquires £13,988.09 in Stock

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) insider Teté Soto bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,988.09 ($16,879.56).

Videndum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:VID opened at GBX 935 ($11.28) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.65. The company has a market capitalization of £435.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.35 and a beta of 0.79. Videndum Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,842.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Videndum

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.