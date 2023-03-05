Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.56.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
