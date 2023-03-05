MasterBrand (MBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC opened at $10.00 on Friday. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,073,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,923,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MasterBrand

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

