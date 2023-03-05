MasterBrand (MBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasterBrand Price Performance
Shares of MBC opened at $10.00 on Friday. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,073,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,923,000.
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
