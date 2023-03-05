Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

PROF opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

