Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.01 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $504.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,724,073 shares in the company, valued at $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.