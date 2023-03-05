Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.01 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $504.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,724,073 shares in the company, valued at $92,281,452.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zymeworks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.