Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 4.1 %

RNGR stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ranger Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

