Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RNGR stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
