Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
