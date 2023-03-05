ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires £4,766.80 in Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider John Hawkins acquired 47,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,766.80 ($5,752.14).

Shares of RENE opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.06. ReNeuron Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

