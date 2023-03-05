BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

