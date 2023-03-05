BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.